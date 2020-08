KUALA LUMPUR: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein has formally apologised for vaping in the House last week.

He also paid the compound issued to him by the authorities.

The matter was raised by Wong Shu Qi (PH-Kluang) during Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Redzuan Yusof’s winding-up speech.

He said Hishammuddin should make a formal apology in Parliament since he was caught vaping inside the House.

He said stern action should be taken against the minister so that people would not accuse the government of double standards.

A brief argument broke out between the two and Hishammuddin then responded saying that he had apologised and admitted his mistake.

Last week, Hishamuddin (BN-Sembrong) posted an apology on his Twitter account after being tagged in a tweet that carried a video showing him vaping under his face mask.

“Sorry, I didn’t realise – it’s a new habit. I apologise to the Dewan and promise to not do it again,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

After Wong raised the matter, Hishamuddin hit back by asking, “what else does he want as I have already apologised”.

“There are pressing matters that need to be discussed here than playing politics.”

Wong retorted it was important for Hishammuddin to set an example, given that he had been an MP for over two decades.

Deputy speaker Datuk Rashid Hasnon thanked Wong for raising the issue and accepted Hishammuddin’s apology. Rashid then asked Redzuan to continue with his winding-up speech.

Earlier an announcement was made reminding all not to smoke while in Parliament.