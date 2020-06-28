Hishammuddin denies involvement in new party formation

PEKAN: Former Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein today refuted claims that he is involved in the proposed establishment of a new party, reportedly called Parti Reformasi Bersatu Negara, as viraled on social media recently.

The foreign minister said he was still loyal to Umno and was not surprised to hear claims of him leaving Umno and the Barisan Nasional (BN).

“This comes as no surprise because before this there were talks that I was forming a new party with Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali ... which were all defamatory statements, out to pit the leaders against one another.

“I suppose these are with malicious intent, (so) its not necessary for me to respond to them. The aim of (the parties involved) is to spin the issue further on social media,“ he told reporters after visiting several Orang Asli settlements in Kampung Gumum, Chini, here.

Hishammuddin’s visit here was to give support to BN candidate Mohd Sharim Md Zain, who is contesting for the Chini state seat by-election on July 4.

It was alleged that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is chairman of the new party, Mohamed Azmin the party’s de facto leader, Hishammuddin its president and Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob the deputy president.

Hishammuddin also did not rule out the possibility that the issue over the new party formation was raised to give a negative perception that the Perikatan Nasional government is riddled with problems.

“This just goes to show how desperate these people are when we have been in the government for just 100 days. If this is their strategy, then this is a good sign.

“If we have got them worried, then we are on the right track,” he added. - Bernama