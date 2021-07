KUALA LUMPUR: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein, who was appointed as a Senior Minister to lead the Security Cluster today, is determined to carry the responsibility well.

Hishammuddin said he realised the people’s high expectation and was aware that facing the Covid-19 pandemic was no easy task, but believed that the country could emerge from the crisis through stability, unity and cooperation from all parties.

Expressing his appreciation to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Hishammuddin said he would also assist the premier in the implementation of the National Recovery Plan (PPN).

“Whatever post is entrusted to me, my stance remains the same - I just want to serve the people and the country with sincerity,” he said in a statement on his Facebook page.

In a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office today, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was appointed Deputy Prime Minister, retaining his portfolio as Minister of Defence, and Hishammuddin was made Senior Minister (Security Cluster) while retaining his portfolio as Foreign Minister. — Bernama