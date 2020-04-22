Hishammuddin discusses Arab world developments with Hadi

KUALA LUMPUR: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein today met with PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, who is the Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to the Middle East, to examine current developments in the Arab world.

Hishammuddin said the meeting, among other things, touched on the geopolitical challenges faced in the region, including the recent Covid-19 outbreak.

“For Wisma Putra, the focus now is on facilitating the return of Malaysians who are still stranded overseas due to travel restrictions and closure of airspace by the respective governments of the countries they are in,“ he said in a statement, here today.

Hishammuddin described Abdul Hadi’s appointment as timely, adding that the latter’s experience and influence would be an important asset to Wisma Putra in terms of forging and maintaining ties in the Middle East.

The former vice president of the World Muslim Ulama Union was appointed as the Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to the Middle East - with a ministerial rank - on April 2. - Bernama