KUALA LUMPUR: Former Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein (pix) believes that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad did not interfere in the court case against former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

He also pointed out that detractors had accused Barisan Nasional leaders of doing the same in the past.

“The judiciary would want to preserve its integrity, therefore, there could not have been any meddling in the High Court’s decision to order the former prime minister to enter his defence,” he told reporters at Parliament lobby here today.

If such claims are to be made, he said, they should concern the agencies and individuals investigating and prosecuting the case.

He was asked about the remarks made by Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam on Monday after Kuala Lumpur High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali ruled that the prosecution had proven a prima facie case against Najib, and ordered him to enter his defence.

Najib was called to enter his defence on charges that he misappropriated RM42 million from SRC International, a former subsidiary of 1Malaysia Development Bhd.

It was reported that PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, too, dismissed Lokman’s claim.

“It is baseless. They can make claims, but the legal process is independent and transparent, and people can refer to the case,” he said.

The Port Dickson MP said it is pointless to entertain claims of judicial interference as proceedings in the SRC International trial are ongoing.

Najib has chosen to give sworn testimony, and will be cross-examined by prosecutors.

His lawyer had said the former prime minister and the entire defence team were “shocked” that the court did not grant an acquittal.