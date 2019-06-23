Hishammuddin gave statement to MACC over Defence Ministry land swap deals

PUTRAJAYA: Former Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein gave a statement on the ministry’s land swap deal issue at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters today.

“I will give full cooperation without fear or favour,“ Hishammuddin said when approached by reporters.

“I have been extending full cooperation. The important thing now is the morale of our soldiers, their interests and their families. I have nothing to hide.”

In February, the Defence Ministry, under the new ruling government, revealed that the government had lost more than RM500 million in land swap deals since 1997.

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu said the findings followed an investigation, the results of which were presented by the Committee on Investigation, Government Procurement and Finance chaired by Tan Sri Ambrin Buang on Jan 28.

It was reported that 16 land swap deals were carried out by the ministry involving up to 1,183ha of land.

The land at various camps namely in Bukit Kinrara, Bera, Segamat, Paloh and Hutan Melintang were reported to be worth RM4.8 billion while the cost of projects was tagged at RM4.9 billion. – Bernama