Hishammuddin: I am ready to be sacked and I will never work with PH (UPDATED)

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional (BN) treasurer Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein stands firm on his word in rejecting a collaboration with Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“As I have repeatedly said before - I stand firm in rejecting collaboration with Pakatan Harapan.

“I’m willing to be sacked by the party, but I will never change my mind. No Anwar, No DAP - if those in power think they can sack me for taking this stance, so be it,” he said in a posting on Facebook today.

Earlier, BN chairman cum UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi told a press conference that any statement that includes BN in any coalition to form a new government after the 15th General Election (GE15) is not true as negotiations among the coalitions are still ongoing.

This is after the results of the GE15 on Saturday saw that no party had obtained a simple majority of 112 seats in the 222-seat Parliament to form the new federal government.

PH obtained 82 seats, followed by Perikatan Nasional (73), BN (30), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (22), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (six) and Warisan (three.

Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) and Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) secured one each, while the independents, two. - Bernama