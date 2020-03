KUALA LUMPUR: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein (pix) has expressed relief over the decision of organisers of the tabligh gathering in Indonesia to postpone the event.

Hishammuddin said Wisma Putra would stand by its decision that all Malaysians returning to the country from overseas must undergo health screening and self-quarantine for 14 days in line with the Movement Control Order.

“Many people messaged me yesterday about the tabligh gathering in Indonesia, as they were worried about the spread of Covid-19, especially among the Malaysians attending,” he said today in his Twitter account @HishammuddinH20.

According to news reports, the Ijtima of Asia 2020 event in Gowa, south Sulawesi was postponed to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

CNN Indonesia reported that the postponement took place after a coordinated effort between the Indonesian government, military and police to prevent participants from gathering, including for other religious activities.

Bernama previously reported that it was understood that the event would see the attendance of thousands of participants including those from Malaysia.

A spokesman at the Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta said that although the embassy had issued a prohibition to Malaysians on the event, it was believed that dozens of people were already present at the tabligh venue. - Bernama