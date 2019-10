KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein (pix) has described claims by Pakatan Harapan (PH) that he was pushing for a new government without DAP and Parti Amanah Negara as ridiculous.

The former Umno vice-president said the accusation by PH showed that the ruling coalition was concerned by the opposition and that it was a sign that trouble was brewing there.

“The statement from PH is even more ridiculous. They accused me of campaigning to form a new government without DAP and Amanah. What campaign are they talking about? The general election is not tomorrow.

“I don’t understand. It’s an official statement from the ruling coalition. I think this is a signal that all is not well in PH,” he said when met in Parliament, here today.

“They have to sort their house in order. Don’t try to blame others. We will not allow Barisan Nasional (BN) or Umno to be the black sheep to their issues,” he added.

More to Follow