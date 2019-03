KUALA LUMPUR: Umno MP Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein has criticised Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian for visiting Batam, Indonesia, amid the crisis in Pasir Gudang.

The Sembrong MP said Osman’s trip on Friday did not reflect the seriousness of the matter.

“I’m very disappointed with his action. This shows lack of seriousness and (raises questions about) his credibility and priority in light of what is happening.

“You don’t go to Batam when your state is suffering from the toxic waste problems,” he told reporters in Parliament in response to questions on what Osman should have done.

As many as 4,000 people in Pasir Gudang have now been affected by methane fumes caused by the dumping of chemical wastes in Sungai Kim Kim.

On Sunday, Osman explained that the trip had been planned earlier and it was to improve collaboration between investors in the Johor tourism industry and their Indonesian counterparts.

The trip was cut short from three days to only a day.