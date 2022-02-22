Hishammuddin tests positive for Covid-19

PETALING JAYA: Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein (pix) has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Defence Ministry, in a statement, said Hishammuddin does the RT-PCR test on a regular schedule in addition to regularly self-testing through the RTK Antigen method.

It said Hishamuddin last tested negative on Friday in an RT-PCR test.

“He will undergo the isolation period set by the Health Ministry,” it added.

Last week, Hishammuddin was compounded for breaching the SOP at the launch of the Johor MIC Brigade at Kota Iskandar, Johor.

He was fined along with Johor Umno chief Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad and MIC president Tan Sri S.A. Vigneswaran.