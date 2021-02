KUALA LUMPUR: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein (pix) will make an official visit to Brunei, from tomorrow until Monday, at the invitation of the Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

Foreign Ministry in a statement today said Hishammuddin is scheduled to have an audience with the Sultan and hold a meeting with Brunei Foreign Minister II Datuk Seri Setia Awang Erywan Mohd Yusof.

“The visit will allow the two closest neighbours to take stock of the progress of the on-going bilateral cooperation and further enhance the post Covid-19 cooperation that will benefit the peoples of both countries.

“Both sides are also expected to discuss issues deliberated at bilateral mechanisms including Malaysia-Brunei Annual Leaders’ Consultation, cooperation in the oil and gas sector, progress relating to Malaysia-Brunei land boundary as well as Brunei’s Chairmanship of ASEAN in 2021,” it said.

This is Hishammuddin’s first official visit to Brunei since he assumed office on March 10, 2020.

Hishammuddin will be accompanied by a small delegation comprising officials from Wisma Putra and the visit will be held in full compliance with the strict Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) put in place by the government of Brunei and Malaysia. -Bernama