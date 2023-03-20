Historic presence of King, Queen at 216th Police Day celebrations

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah made history by gracing the 216th Police Day celebrations at the Police Training Centre, here, today.

The presence of Their Majesties marks the first royal attendance in the history of the ceremony.

The royal couple were met on arrival at 9 am by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

Al-Sultan Abdullah then inspected a guard-of-honour parade mounted by 102 members of the Federal Reserve Unit of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), led by commanding officer DSP Mohd Zulfadli Zulkifli.

The national anthem, Negaraku and Sang Saka Biru were then performed by the PDRM band before Their Majesties were accorded the royal salute accompanied by a fly-past of three helicopters carrying the Jalur Gemilang and the flag of Sang Saka Biru.

In addition, there was also a detachment of 543 officers and personnel from various PDRM departments including the Department of Internal Security and Public Order; the Department of Management, the Department of Criminal Investigation and the Department of Investigation and Traffic Enforcement.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang and Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain as well as senior police officers.

There was also a pantomime based on the Lahad Datu armed incursion, which was choreographed by the Bukit Aman Department of Internal Security and Public Order director, Datuk Seri Hazani Ghazali.

The performance involved 86 officers and personnel from PDRM’s Very Able Troopers (VAT 69) Commando unit, the Air unit, the General Operations Force and the PDRM Museum.

Their Majesties also met with the family members of the policemen who were killed in the tragedy, namely the late ASP Zulkifli Mamat and the late Sergeant Sabaruddin Daud. - Bernama