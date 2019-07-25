History syllabus will be improved: Maszlee

PETALING JAYA: In line with the efforts to enhance the understanding of the country’s democratic and election systems among young people, the Education Ministry will improve the History syllabus for Form Four and Five, said minister Dr Maszlee Malik.

He said the improvement would also include practical exposures on the two systems.

“We will try to improve and add some elements, not just what they (students) are learning from books and in classes, but more than that,“ he told a press conference after attending the Asia Pacific Accreditation and Certification Commission (APACC) gold level status award ceremony for the Malaysian polytechnics here today.

The improvement of the syllabus is following the passing of the Constitution Amendment Bill to lower the voting age from 21 to 18 by the Dewan Rakyat on July 16.

At the event, nine Malaysian polytechnics were awarded gold level status from APACC and six of them were in the top ten. — Bernama