Hisyam Teh to lead Siti Bainun’s appeal in abuse, negligence case

KUALA LUMPUR: Lawyer Datuk Hisyam Teh Poh Teik will be lead counsel for Rumah Bonda founder Siti Bainun Ahd Razali (pix) in her appeal against her conviction and sentence for neglecting and abusing a teenage girl with Down Syndrome, known as Bella.

The matter was informed by lawyer Nur’Aminahtul Mardiah Md Nor who represented Siti Bainun during the case management before High Court Judge Datuk Ahmad Bache today.

Hisyam was the lead counsel for clerk Sam Ke Ting in her appeal against her conviction and sentence for reckless driving that killed eight teen cyclists in 2017 in Johor Bahru.

Nur’Aminahtul Mardiah also informed the court that the defence had also filed an affidavit appealing against Sessions Court’s decision, which had rejected Siti Bainun’s application for a stay of execution on May 3.

“The certificate of urgency was filed on May 3 because this application needs to be heard immediately following Siti Bainun’s health conditions and lawyer Datuk Hisyam will lead this case,“ she said.

The certificate of urgency was filed together with the appeal affidavit.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Zilfinaz Abbas, however, told the court the prosecution needed about 14 days to prepare their reply.

Ahmad Bache ordered the prosecution to enter their reply within 10 days and fixed May 18 to hear the matter.

On May 3, Sessions Court Judge Izralizam Sanusi ordered Siti Bainun, 31, to serve 12 years in prison immediately after dismissing her application for a stay of execution of the prison sentence.

Izralizam sentenced her to 12 years in prison after finding her guilty of two counts of neglecting and abusing the 13-year-old girl at a condominium unit in Wangsa Maju between February and June 2021.

The court also ordered her to sign a five-year good behavior bond with a local as a guarantor and a surety of RM5,000.

Siti Bainun was also ordered to carry out 200 hours of community service to be completed within six months after serving her time in prison.

Meanwhile, Siti Bainun was seen waving at her mother and family members present at today’s proceedings before leaving the court. -Bernama