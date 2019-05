PETALING JAYA: The doctor’s advice is to take your medication when you’re unwell, but for Tareq Nassri, a decision to stop depending on potions and pills has been an exhilarating experience.

“I feel free. I feel a sense or urgency to live a new and healthy lifestyle,“ he told theSun when met at a media workshop organised by the Malaysian AIDS Council recently.

Nassri is HIV positive, a condition he has been living with for the past six years.

Before that fateful diagnosis, Nassri was living the high life — literally. He was a flight attendant serving international routes.

It was a spontaneous decision to take a HIV test after watching a documentary on AIDS that led him to discover his illness.

“I was in the Gold Coast in Australia when I watched that documentary,“ he said. “When I came home I decided to go for a medical check-up. I had to provide a blood sample and it was then that I discovered I was HIV positive.”

“Of course I had hoped that the results would turn out negative,“ he said wryly.

Nassri was referred to the Sungai Buluh Hospital where the doctors prescribed several medications.

“It started with three pills a day and it made me woozy and nauseous,“ he recalled. “I was always throwing up in the morning.”

“This was strong medicine and it made me feel like I was crazy. It messed up my ability to think straight. It made me angry and I was always crying. I was very unhappy,“ he said.

It was then that he was given a new prescription but he was also required to drink a lot of water. However, there were no side effects.

Despite his predicament, Nassri felt fortunate that he had a lot of support all round — from his employer and his siblings.

“When I found out that I had HIV, I was very stressed out. I had to break the news to my manager as well as my family. I knew I had to deal with how they would take the news,“ he said.

Fortunately, the company was very supportive. “They asked me if I needed to go for medical check-ups or if I wanted to stop working. They gave me an option,“ he said.

But his colleagues were no so kind. He recalled attending a first aid class during which the instructor told them that everyone needed a mouth cover to do mouth-to-mouth resuscitation in case someone had AIDS.

The other flight attendants immediately expressed disgust. “It made me want to go into a cave,“ he said.

At home, the reaction was not altogether what he had hoped for. It put a strain on his relationship with his mother because “we didn’t know how to deal with it”.

But his two brothers and two sisters were very supportive. “They told me ‘it doesn’t matter. We still love you’,“ Nassri, aged 34 and the eldest of the five children, said.

However, having to take medication put a strain on him. It didn’t help that when he moved into a centre for men with HIV in Rawang for the second stage of his treatment for depression and drug abuse, all the inmates behaved like they were just “waiting to die”.

Nassri said it was then that he decided he did not want to live the rest of his life being dependent on medication. “I did not want to be in the same mental state (as the others in the centre). I did not even consult my doctor. I just stopped taking the medication. It was a personal choice,“ he said.

He gave up meat, took up yoga and meditation and tried a new healing technique. He said he was worried about the repercussion initially but he was also aware that his mental state was having a negative impact on his immune system.

He said he had been following his new health regime for a year and a half now and he is a happier person.

Meeting him for the first time, one would expect to see a frail or sickly man, but Nassri does not look ill at all.

He now works as an assistant manager in a bar in Kuala Lumpur. “I am always surrounded by people and I no longer fear being judged. I realise that people will always judge you for whatever reason, but I don’t let it bother me,“ he said.

For Nassri, depending on medication was like having a crutch, but his advice to others like him is to not give up their medication. “It’s not for everyone to just stop taking medication, but it is good to have the zest for life,“ he said.

He advised everyone who had never had an HIV test to do it. “it’s important to know your status,“ he added.

According to data from the Health Ministry, a total of 72,299 cases of HIV had been identified from 1986 to 2017.

Those who need more information can contact the Malaysia AIDS Foundation at 03-4047-4222 or visit www.yam.org.my.