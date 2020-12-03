HK star stays young with meatless diet

PETALING JAYA: Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau (pix), 59, has managed to maintained his youthful appearance despite his age and 39 years in show business.

His chiselled looks and flawless complexion could be due to his vegetarian diet, which he adopted in 2013 due to the dietary choice of his Malaysian wife, Carol Chu, and eight-year-old daughter, Hanna, who are vegetarians.

Lau, who has a nutritionist, also abstains from starch and sugar.

Details of a meal, supposedly catered for him for lunch when he was a judge at the Golden Rooster Film Venture Capital Conference in China in end-November, have gone viral.

His meal consisted of mushroom soup, Taiwanese vermicelli, stir-fried Chinese yam with fungus, steamed pumpkin with chestnuts and bamboo shoot stew.

There were over 375 million vegetarians worldwide in 2018, representing 8% of the world’s population.

The shift towards plant-based diets has been predominantly driven by consumer concern surrounding health, wellbeing and animal welfare.

Coordinator of the Tzu Chi International Medical Association, Dr Eddie Chan, said research has proven that plant-based diets help maintain health and keep chronic diseases at bay.

“This type of diet is common among the younger generation because they are exposed to the internet, and I congratulate those who opt for plant-based diets.

“The common paradigm that more meat should be consumed for a healthier diet is not true.”

Plant-based diets consist mainly of greens, seeds, nuts and fruits, and provides nutrients, specifically phytonutrients – a type of natural compound found in plant foods such as vegetables and whole grains – and minerals that our body needs.

“The American College of Lifestyle Medicine designed the ‘healthy plate’ on how to start a plant-based diet. Half of the plate should consist of fruits and vegetables, one quarter should have whole grains and one quarter of plant proteins.

“Herbs and spices can be added for a boost of antioxidants too,” Chan added.

He pointed out that research has found that animal-based diets contribute to many chronic-related issues such as hypertension, cardiovascular diseases and stroke.

“Animal-based diets cause inflammation in our body, so when you talk about diets, the focus should be on balance and the outcome it provides.

“In addition, plant-based proteins are more than sufficient for daily requirements.”

“For those who are worried about protein deficiencies, if they follow the healthy plate portions, they will get the daily required amount.

“Plant-based diets also help maintain the required BMI (body mass index). Malaysians do not have a protein deficiency problem, we have a fibre deficiency problem.”

Chan noted that besides general physical health, plant-based diets contribute to mental and spiritual wellbeing too.

“It promotes calmness and keeps emotions in check.

“Many also feel good because they are able to help animals by cutting down on meat, and this contributes to reducing carbon footprint.”