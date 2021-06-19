HM4P, a two-week humanitarian mission to extend aid to Palestinians

SEPANG: Five members of the Humanitarian Mission 4 Palestine (HM4P) left for Jordan early yesterday morning for a humanitarian mission to Al-Quds and Gaza.

The mission was headed by Umno Welfare Bureau chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim. (pix)

“The two-week mission is aimed at stating the solidarity of Malaysians and Umno with the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank after 11 days of attacks by the Zionist regime on Gaza last month,” he told Bernama at a brief departure ceremony.

Abdul Azeez said HM4P would be also handing over humanitarian aid in the form of funds, food and medical supplies for Al-Aqsa Mosque, Jerusalem in the West Bank and Palestinians affected in Gaza following Israeli attacks last month.

Abdul Azeez said the mission which began yesterday with five people leaving for Jordan at 2.20am and they would transit in Abu Dhabi before arriving in Amman at 9.30am (June 19).

He said the mission will be joined by a six-member recce team who will leave for Cairo, Egypt tonight.

He said the main team would comprise medical specialists and doctors as well as representatives of the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) who are departing next week after getting clearance especially from the Egyptian government.

Abdul Azeez said if they succeed in entering the conflict territory of Gaza through the Rafah border gateway which is controlled by Egypt, plans were made for HM4P to meet Palestinian leaders to seek cooperation for Umno to assist Palestine in the context of the ummah in future.

The attacks of the Israeli regime on the conflict region of Gaza ended with a ceasefire on May 21 which saw the destruction of properties apart from the sacrifice of more than 250 Palestinians including 66 children.

It was reported that more than 77,000 Palestinians in Gaza lost their homes in the attacks by the Israeli regime as well as the destruction at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in battles between the Israeli regime and Palestinians who were defending the mosque. -Bernama