HoDs must ensure safety and well-being of civil servants: Mohd Zuki

PUTRAJAYA: Heads of departments need to take proactive and effective measures to ensure quality public service delivery by prioritising the safety and wellbeing of the civil servants as outlined in the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali said.

He said this is following Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s announcement yesterday on the reopening of economic sectors including the public service sector beginning May 4.

Among the SOPs is ensuring that physical presence in the office is only for necessary officials; employees to work in rotation and to observe flexible working hours, especially those who face difficulty in looking after their children; while meetings are encouraged to be held online via a secure and confidential medium, he said.

“The Public Service Department (JPA) will be issuing guidelines in the near future,” Mohd Zuki wrote on his official Twitter account today.

He also said that Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) and all directive issued by the authorities must be complied with.

“Elements of the health and safety protocols in the office must comply with social distancing as well as current directives by the MOH (Ministry of Health) and the NSC (National Security Council),” he added. - Bernama