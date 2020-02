PETALING JAYA: The Socialist Party of Malaysia (PSM) has called for a snap election following the latest political upheaval that will most likely see a change in the ruling government.

Its deputy chairperson S. Arutchelvan said the party rejects any form of backdoor politics and that any such move should be condemned and those plotting the change rejected and thrown out of power.

“PSM calls upon a fresh mandate through the ballot boxes so that the rakyat can choose once again, since they have seen the true colours of their representatives.

“We also call for a new alliance of political parties based on politics of principles, integrity and track record to fight politics based cronyism, corruption and elitism,” he said in a statement late yesterday night (Feb 23).

Arutchelvan was commenting on the political manoeuvring in the country that saw multiple emergency meetings held among the various parties and factions.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim also acknowledged that changes to the ruling government might take place as soon as today (Feb 24), saying this was an attempt to betray Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Arutchelvan said he sympathises with Malaysians who had waited so long for a change in government and voted Barisan Nasional (BN) out from federal power on May 9, 2018.

“Today, these same scoundrels who lost the elections along with some parties from the Pakatan Harapan (PH) are now working towards a backdoor government to rob those gains and hope gained 20 months ago.

“They (those behind the political shakeup) have orchestrated change neither from the ballot boxes nor from the streets. They have merely met in posh hotels and elitist settings to manoeuvre change.

“PSM condemns all these players,” he said.