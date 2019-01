KUALA LUMPUR: Former Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Abdul Rahim Noor (pix) has suggested a referendum before the proposed abolition of the death penalty is brought to the Dewan Rakyat at the next parliamentary sitting.

“This is a very important and serious decision to be made, hence it needs to be thoroughly studied by the government.

“Personally, I disagree with the idea of abolishing the death penalty ... I strongly appeal to the government to review this matter,” he said at a news conference, here, yesterday.

Abdul Rahim said abolishing the death penalty would have serious impacts including emotionally on a victim’s family.

Last Nov 13, the Cabinet proposed the death penalty for 32 offences under eight acts including Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, be abolished.

The bill on abolishing the death penalty was reportedly expected to be tabled at the next Dewan Rakyat sitting and the Attorney-Gneral’s Chambers was now in the final stage of preparing a paper for the purpose.

According to Parliament’s official portal, the next Dewan Rakyat sitting will be from March 11 to April 11, 2019. — Bernama