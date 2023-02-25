Hole in Myvi roof believed to be caused by explosive: Police

SHAH ALAM: An explosion that caused a hole in the roof of a Perodua Myvi parked in front of a house in Padang Jawa near here in the early morning of Feb 17 is believed to have been from a low explosive.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the car owner, 35, was in the living room of his house when he was informed by his wife that she saw some sparks on top of the car at around 3.50 am.

“Two minutes later, the victim, a food delivery rider, came out of the house to check on the situation outside and discovered there was smoke everywhere. He then contacted the police,” he said in a statement today.

He said investigations revealed that the yellow Myvi parked in front of his house had a hole in the roof believed to be from the explosion as the metal edges of the hole bent inward.

“Checks on the car did not reveal any weapon or foreign object, and according to the witness, a neighbour, he heard a loud explosion at around 3.50 am,” he added.

Checks at the site of the explosion by Selangor contingent headquarters forensics team and the Bukit Aman bomb disposal unit found that the explosives were likely made by an individual with knowledge of bombs, while the explosive itself was a type of low explosive.

Mohd Iqbal said the technique used to cause the explosion was through ignition as the police found a fuse that was used to start the explosion.

Currently, the police have recorded statements from 10 witnesses and the case is being investigated under Section 436 of the Penal Code, he said, urging those with information on the matter to contact investigating officer ASP Mohammad Khairi at 012-2666025. - Bernama