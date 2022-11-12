Holiday outing turns tragic for siblings in Langkawi

ALOR SETAR: The joy of four friends turned into tragedy when two of them, who are siblings, drowned while swimming at Pantai Chenang in Langkawi last night.

Langkawi district police chief ACP Shariman Ashari said the dead were identified as R. Yuvaaraj, 22, and his 26-year-old elder brother, R.Ravishangkar, who were from Bukit Mertajam, Penang.

“Initial investigations found that both victims along with their two other male friends, aged 24 and 25, travelled to Langkawi for a holiday last Friday.

“Before the incident, they had gone to the beach to swim at around 7 pm. The two victims went swimming with a 25-year-old friend while their other friend did not go into the sea,“ he said in a statement today.

He said a large wave said to have pulled all the victims into a deeper area, causing the three victims to panic and call for help.

“The victims’ friend managed to swim to the beach and get help from members of the Malaysian Civil Defence (APM )personnel who were on duty at the beach. However, the other two did not manage to save themselves.

“Yuvaaraj was found at 9.35 pm while his brother at 12.40 am. Both victims were pronounced dead by the medical team and were brought to the Sultanah Maliha Hospital for further action,” he added. - Bernama