Holistic approach needed more than cash aid for disabled persons to live better, says association

PETALING JAYA: Persons with disabilities need more than just financial handouts to live independently. However, this has mostly been overlooked, according to the Damai Disabled Persons Association.

As a result, many do not see the benefit of getting registered with the government and carrying a card declaring their disability, association president V. Murugeswaran told theSun yesterday.

He said the low rate of registration is particularly evident in rural areas and the outskirts of major cities where, apart from financial aid, there is a lack of other assistance that can be more meaningful.

Murugeswaran was commenting on a statement by Senator Ras Adiba Radzi that only 11.9% of disabled people – a total of 560,000 individuals – in the country are OKU (persons with disability) card holders.

She attributed the reluctance of such individuals to register because of the embarrassment of being disabled and stigma ascribed to their community.

Murugeswaran said for a start, there should be more job opportunities for OKU.

“We also need better access to public facilities, something that is in short supply.”

He said to live an independent life, OKU need support from local governments.

“Local authorities should ensure public facilities are designed according to standards.”

“Only when we have such an environment can we encourage more disabled persons to come forward. But if even basic facilities are not there, awareness campaigns on benefits is a bit misleading,” he added.

“A holistic approach is needed to provide more than just financial support, and the federal and local governments must work together on this.”

Murugeswaran said more than anything else, people with disabilities need a good support system, including more accessible public transport and schools that are OKU-friendly, if they are to be convinced to register.

He said it is worrying that while disabled persons can live little to no facilities for this group.

“If you go to certain towns, even Rawang for example, it is almost impossible for people like us to move around independently.”

Murugeswaran also bemoaned the mentality of certain Malaysians towards disabled people, and said this could be addressed by teaching children as early as primary school level on the dos and don’ts when it comes to dealing with persons with disabilities.

“Perhaps, pupils should even be tested on it so that they will study and remember it, rather than just (following) it in the syllabus and later forgetting about it.”

Meanwhile, Malaysian Association of Malay Disabled Persons president Suhairi Abdullah said it was up to OKU themselves to take the initiative to register with the government.

He said it was time the group stopped pointing fingers at either the government or the community, adding that “no one could best help them other than themselves”.

“I know there are those who take advantage of OKU.

“But overall, the majority of the public understand us.

“In the end, the onus is on the disabled persons themselves to register.

“If they feel the need to do so, then do it, but don’t blame others.

“Only we can change ourselves. Yes, sometimes we need assistance to survive, but our fate lies in our own hands.”