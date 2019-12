KUALA LUMPUR: A holistic approach must be implemented by the authorities to tackle water disruption issues which have not only made life difficult for the public but have also caused millions of ringgit of losses to business and industry.

Alliance for Safe Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye in his statement today said the government, for one, must tackle the issue of low treated water reserve margin as being highlighted by the Association of Water and Energy Research Malaysia.

“A reserve margin is the extra distributable capacity after catering to current demand and it will allow a treatment plant to cater to a sudden increase in the demand for water or unforeseen water shortage.

“Experts have proposed two ways to solve a low reserve margin which is to build new water treatment plants and reducing the loss of non-revenue water by replacing old piping networks that are prone to leakage,” he said in a statement today.

Lee also believed stern actions against the culprits who pollute water sources must be taken including those responsible for illegally dumping waste into manholes as in the recent incident on Saturday.

Lee said there is a need to review the existing laws to make them a stronger deterrent, especially the Water Services Industry Act 2006 and Environmental Quality Act 1974.

“Some quarters claim that the Water Services Industry Act 2006 has failed to stop the culprits from discharging waste into sewage treatment plants as they feel that the cost of sending their waste for proper treatment is higher than the penalty.

“The government should also expedite the tabling of the amendment Environmental Quality Act 1974 which will provide higher fines and stiffer penalties while providing greater enforcement powers for the Department of Environment,” he added. - Bernama