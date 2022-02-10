Home alone child falls to his death

KAJANG: A five-year-old boy home alone at a police quarters at the Central Brigade General Operations Force (GOF) base at Taman Cuepacs, Cheras was killed after he fell to his death today.

Kajang police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said the victim, who is a child of a police personnel, fell from the 10th floor of the police quarters at about 9.45am.

He said the unconscious child was rushed to the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Hospital (HUKM) in an ambulance for treatment but was pronounced dead later.

Mohd Zaid said the case is classified as sudden death and is being investigated for neglect and exposing a child to danger under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

“To avoid such incidents, we urge the public to not neglect or expose children of such tender age to potential dangers,“ he said.

Mohd Zaid said those with information on the case should contact the nearest police station or the investigations officer Insp Mohd Faeez Norzah at 013-277 3407.