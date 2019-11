GEORGE TOWN: Three men who were responsible for a spate of home and office break-ins in the city were arrested by the police early yesterday.

Northeast district police chief Assistant Commissioner Soffian Santong said the men, aged between 20 and 30s, were detained separately between midnight and 1.30am in Jalan Thean Teik, Jalan Air Itam and Jalan Shaikh Eusuff following intelligence and surveillance by the police.

Police had received a report from a used car outlet in Jalan Masjid Negeri, in which various items valued at RM1,500 had been stolen, after which a police team began intelligence work and surveillance.

During the arrests, the stolen items, break-in tools and three motorcycles were also seized from the suspects, Soffian said, adding that the suspects were found to be responsible for several home and business premise break-ins recently.

“They also have previous criminal records,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under section 457 of the Penal Code for burglary. — Bernama