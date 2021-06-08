Home Covid Care assistance for positive cases under home quarantine

PETALING JAYA: A MEDIC Hotline to assist Malaysians with Home Covid Care assistance has been launched by the United Sikhs and Malaysia Foodbank.

They said some homes may require assistance during this period as the number of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia are increasing with many under home quarantine

The support available for those who are Covid positive and undergoing home quarantine are oxygen concentrator, oxygen bags, pulse oximeter, food ration and home sanitisation.

To get the assistance, fill the request this form: https://forms.gle/GPs5beBTi7rKZouv6

The United Sikhs Medic Hotline is at http://www.wasap.my/601156373027/HOMECOVIDCARE

Donors who wish to contribute to the ongoing projects can contribute directly to the following bank account :

UNITED SIKHS Malaysia

Humanitarian Aid Organization

CIMB ACCOUNT NUMBER

8007556724Transfer Ref: COVIDHOMECARE

WhatsApp remittance slip to +60 12 214 0515 for official receipts