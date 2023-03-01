Home for abandoned senior citizens

PETALING JAYA: For many, the thought of living in an old folks home can be a depressing one. This is especially so if residents are left there by family members who had decided it was too troublesome to look after an elderly parent or relative, who may be suffering from incontinence, dementia or other diseases.

This is where Wong Seok Sung’s Penang Loving Care for the Elderly in Ayer Hitam comes in. Over the one year since it was established, the NGO has helped to look after many senior citizens, who were left to fend for themselves, with much compassion.

Wong said she felt it was her duty to provide a sanctuary and care for those who fell ill and needed a place to call home, while they were recuperating.

“I had been volunteering with a group of friends at local hospitals for some time. It was during our visits that I realised some of the old folks had not been claimed by their next-of-kin from the hospital, or that the hospital could not trace them.

“I felt sad at the thought of some of them being left on their own and decided I needed to do something. After all, they are just like my own parents,” she told theSun from the centre’s home in Penang.

The double-storey house, which can accommodate up to 30 people at one time, has six caregivers who provide round-the-clock care in two shifts.

“There are cases where some residents, most of whom are between 45 and 90 years old, find themselves abandoned at the hospital for a long time, with no one coming in to claim them.

“Some have taken ill and are unable to care for themselves, so their families have sought our assistance. All our services are free and we do not collect any money from the families.”

At Penang Loving Care for the Elderly, only vegetarian food is served three times a day. In between, volunteers and kind locals will come by to donate food and essential items.

Wong said the NGO’s charitable work has been shared by word of mouth only. The home’s residents include those afflicted with dementia, hemiplegia (paralysis on one side of the body), a host of skin diseases and depression.

“At any given time, a patient will need to seek medical assistance at the Penang General Hospital. Each trip incurs an ambulance fee of RM150 but in emergencies, it can cost RM200 a trip,” she said.

Penang Loving Care for the Elderly needs some RM40,000 monthly to cover its operational expenses. The money is used to pay for the residents’ medical care, rent, meals, transport and utilities.

“Although we receive some government aid, the sum is too little. Our donors have tried to help by providing food items. But the rising cost of living and the Covid-19 pandemic have made things tough for us.

“We have had a hard time sourcing for funds to keep our operations going. Though it is hard to say how long we can continue with our services, we estimate that our operations can continue until next month,” she said.

Anyone who wants to contribute to the senior care centre can contact Wong at 012-484 2447