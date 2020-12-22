Home for disabled seeking help

PETALING JAYA: Like most other welfare homes affected by Covid-19, the Sunteck Handicapped Welfare Home in Kepong, Kuala Lumpur, is in dire straits.

The pandemic has caused a decline in the home’s number of visitors and supporters, leaving the residents in urgent need of help.

Established in 2014, it currently offers shelter to 21 disabled individuals.

Sunteck, which runs on charity and welfare assistance, is still open to children with various disabilities such as Down’s Syndrome, autism, meningitis, muscular dystrophy and cerebral palsy.

A volunteer, who wanted to be known only as Hannah, said they were in need of public funds to help them carry on.

“We are a non-profit organisation which does not care about race or religion and we do not collect fees from any of our residents. Our monthly estimated expenses amount to RM23,600, which is used to pay for the centre’s rent and utility bills as well as buy basic necessities,” she told theSun.

Sunteck strives to contribute to society by providing a warm and welcoming home for its residents, some of whom come from single parents and poor families who cannot afford to take care of them.

“We understand that their disability does not define them and we constantly provide them with encouragement, so they are aware that there are people out there who care for them.”

Hannah added they were also in need of volunteers to help out at the centre as most volunteers help only when they are able to.

“Volunteerism is not compulsion, you do it when you really want to. In addition, volunteering at our centre will require a lot of patience and love as we are caring for individuals with intellectual cognitive impairments.”

Hannah added the organisation is in need of funds to sustain its expenses.

“We are unable to raise funds through many activities as we have done in the past due to the failing economy and also the pandemic. We humbly ask the public to consider our plea for help.”

The home welcomes any amount or form of contribution. Those interested in donating may contact Hannah at 018-299 7626.