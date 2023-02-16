Home Minister asks IGP to consider holding regular press conferences

PUTRAJAYA: Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has asked the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani to consider the proposal to hold regular press conferences to allow media practitioners get the latest updates from the police.

He said he received feedback from media practitioners on the absence of regular press conferences, making it difficult for them to get the latest developments on cases investigated by the police.

“I have discussed and received views from the police (regarding this matter) and find that press conferences should be reinstated.

“I gave him (the IGP) the opportunity to consider the proposal and hope it can be implemented soon,“ he told reporters after an engagement session with the media yesterday.

He said he hoped that regular press conferences could strengthen the relationship between the police and media practitioners as strategic partners of the police force.

Commenting on the use of body cameras for police officers, Saifuddin Nasution said the ministry’s procurement department was finalising the specifications.

“I believe the use of body cameras will increase the integrity of the police force, (help) gather evidence and as a reminder to them (police personnel) that they are being monitored,“ he said.

When asked about the dress code imposed on the public at police stations, Saifuddin Nasution said the matter had been resolved.

“I do not agree with the actions of police officers who prevent members of the public from making police reports (because of inappropriate attire), on the other hand, the public must have a sense of decency when dealing officially with the police,” he added.

Last month a woman was allegedly prohibited from entering the Kajang police station for dressing inappropriately. - Bernama