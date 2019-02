SEMENYIH: The Home Ministry has shortlisted several names to fill the posts of the Inspector-General and Deputy Inspector-General of Police, which will become vacant soon.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) said that he would be submitting the list to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in a day or two.

“I am focusing on just a few names, do not want to have to many ... according to protocol and the constitution, the prime minister will seek the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on those selected. I only suggest the names,” he told a media conference, here today.

The media had reported that the service contracts of IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun and his deputy Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim will end in May.

Meanwhile, asked on allegations that Pakatan Harapan (PH) tried to buy votes in the Semenyih by-election, Muhyiddin said house repair works for the Hardcore Poor Housing Programme (PPRT) under the Rural Development Ministry, seen as an attempt at buying votes, was already implemented way before the Semenyih by-election.

Muhyiddin, who is also PH deputy president, said he had been informed by Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun that the application for the PPRT had been received and approved long before the announcement on the Semenyih by-election.

“For me, it is not a violation of any law, if they (certain parties) want to lodge a police report over the matter, they are free to do so,” he added.

Earlier, Muhyiddin and PH candidate for the Semenyih by-election Muhammad Aiman Zainali had performed Friday prayers at the Batu 3 Mosque here.

The by-election is a four-cornered fight between Muhammad Aiman ??and Zakaria Hanafi (Barisan Nasional), Nik Aziz Afiq Abdul (Parti Sosialis Malaysia) as well as independent Kuan Chee Heng or better known as ‘Uncle Potato’.

Polling is on March 2. — Bernama