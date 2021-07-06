Home Ministry launches ‘Op Bantu’ to channel food aid to the needy

KUALA LUMPUR: The Home Ministry launched Op Bantu today to help any individuals facing food shortages amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (pix) said all district police headquarters in the country will serve as food aid distribution centres under the operation.

“On the field, Op Bantu will be led by 157 district police chiefs and involve the Aman Wanita (Amanita) squad under the Royal Malaysia Police as well as the People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA) at the district level who are assigned to deliver immediate assistance.

“RELA members on the ground are also assigned to conduct patrols to obtain information for the purpose of channelling aid to any individual who needs immediate help,” he said at a media conference at the Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre (Pulapol) here today.

Hamzah said the implementation of Op Bantu is a strategic collaboration with the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry.

“Today the distribution of almost 50,000 food aid baskets throughout the country has been done,” he said.

At the same time, he asked any individual in need of food to inform the nearest district police headquarters, and those who are unable to go are asked to contact them on the official phone numbers or the Op Bantu WhatsApp number which will be announced later.

Also present at the launch was Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun.

Rina said the initiative is a social effort to help those in need during the Covid-19 pandemic and a proactive reaction to the issues and situations currently faced by society.

“Of course the programme held today will fit the concept of no one is left behind,” she said.

In her statement, Rina said the strategic collaboration between the two ministries will continue even after the pandemic is brought under control.

“In line with the whole-of-government concept, cooperation between our ministries, through the agencies under them, will create community engagement to combat social ills, help the needy and curb crime,” she said. — Bernama