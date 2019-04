KUALA LUMPUR: The Home Ministry will consider opening investigations into the disappearance of pastor Raymond Koh and activist Amri Che Mat through a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI).

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said he had yet to receive an official report from the Human Rights Commission (Suhakam) on the results of its inquiry.

“We hope that Suhakam will submit the report they have prepared to us officially, and usually it (report) is sent to us (Home Ministry), the Attorney-General, and the prime minister.

“We will be review if there is a need to reopen the case,“ he told reporters at the Parliament lobby.

Muhyiddin said however, the matter required the prosecution’s consent.

Koh, 64, was kidnapped by a group of masked men while he was driving in Kelana Jaya near here on Feb 13, 2017, while Amri, 44, who was the co-founder of the Perlis Hope welfare association, has been missing since Nov 24, 2016.

Suhakam, after a public inquiry, concluded that the police’s Special Branch were involved in the disappearance of both the individuals.

Meanwhile, Suhakam Commissioner Datuk Mah Weng Kwai in a press conference today said copies of the report will be sent to the Prime Minister’s Office, Attorney General’s Office, Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) and the police.

He also welcomed the government’s willingness to set up an RCI to investigate the case.

Yesterday, former home minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi denied claims he had instructed the Special Branch to carry out the kidnappings during his time in office.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad also said Suhakam had to furnish evidence that the police were involved in the disappearances. — Bernama