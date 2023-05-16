Home Ministry: Over RM98m additional allocation to upgrade police quarters

KOTA KINABALU: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will receive an additional allocation totalling RM98.715 million, for upgrading and maintenance work for its staff quarters nationwide, said Home Ministry (KDN) secretary-general Datuk Ruji Ubi.

He said it was part of the total of RM200 million, allocated by the government for the repair of the staff quarters of enforcement officers and uniformed units under the ministry.

“Of the RM98.715 million, the Sabah police will receive RM32.215 million, and the rest will be divided between the police contingents in Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia.

“The upgrading and maintenance work involves rundown police quarters, including the state contingent police headquarters (IPK); district police headquarters (IPD); General Operations Force (GOF) and Marine Police Force (PPM),” he said, when officiating at the handover ceremony of the Inanam police quarters construction project, here today.

Also present were the Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani; Bukit Aman Logistics and Technology Department director Datuk Seri Sahabudin Abd Manan; Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Seri Hazani Ghazali and Sabah police commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun.

At the event, a total of 102 units of staff quarters, comprising two units of Class E and 100 units of Class F, as well as multipurpose halls, kindergartens and nurseries, and other support buildings, were handed over to be used by Inanam police station and Kota Kinabalu IPD police personnel.

Meanwhile, when asked by a reporter whether the ministry will carry out maintenance work on the outdated staff quarters of the Prisons Department in Sabah, Ruji said that the matter will be discussed with the Prisons Department.

“The Prisons Department is one of the agencies which received part of the RM200 million, with the allocation of about RM40 million.

“I believe that the Sabah Prisons Department is one of the quarters included in the repair work,” he said. - Bernama