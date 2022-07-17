Home Ministry ready to mobilise its agencies to plug cooking oil subsidy leakage

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MOHA) is ready to mobilise its agencies such as the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to assist the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) to curb the leakage of subsidised cooking oil.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (pix) said his ministry was ready to work with KPDNHEP on issues involving the welfare of the people to ensure no parties abuse goods the people need.

“From my experience as a minister looking after the same issues when I was the Minister of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism, I only use the enforcement available through agencies under my ministry.

“Since they (KPDNHEP) are requesting to cooperate, we have no problem doing so. What is important for us is that we have the enforcement we can use not only in terms of certain laws but to help in every possible way,“ he told the media after attending a Get-Together Programme with Persatuan Dunia Seni Silat Melayu Malaysia, here today.

On June 30, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi reportedly said his ministry would ‘borrow’ officers from other enforcement agencies to conduct operations to address the shortage and leakage of cooking oil supply in the country.

Nanta said operations would not only focus at the border, but also within the country, especially against producers or manufacturers suspected of trying to abuse the local cooking oil market.

Asked about the development of the decision made by the Registration of Societies (RoS) on the application for constitutional amendment by UMNO, Hamzah said he did not interfere in the decision made by the department.

“As I mentioned earlier, I don’t know anything about that. They will only come to me when there is an appeal.

“Before that (the decision was issued), I have no authority. Some people said I have authority, that’s not true,“ he said.

In May, UMNO approved an amendment to the party’s constitution that allows its party elections to be held no later than six months after the general election, to give members space to focus on electoral work. The notice of constitutional amendment was submitted to the RoS on May 17.

On July 7, RoS was reported as saying that the decision on the application to amend UMNO’s constitution will be known no later than July 16 (yesterday). — Bernama