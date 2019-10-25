Home Ministry seizes 15 copies of comic book in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: The Home Ministry today seized 15 copies of the Malay version of the Belt and Road Initiative For Win-Winism comic book at the Timur Laut District Education Office (PPD) here yesterday.

Timur Laut District Police Chief ACP Che Zaimani Che Awang said besides confiscating 13 copies of the Chinese version of the book at the Asia Comic Cultural Museum at Komtar here, the Home Ministry also seized 15 copies of the Malay version of the comics at the Timur Laut District Education Department at noon yesterday.

“Five enforcement officers from the Penang Home Ministry went to the Timur Laut PPD and explained the purpose of their visit to confiscate 15 comics which contravened the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984 as the comics had been banned,” he said here today.

Che Zaimani added that investigations found that the Timur Laut PPD had received all the comics from several secondary schools in the district.

He said all the comic books which were confiscated, including those at the Asia Comic Cultural Museum have been taken to the Penang Home Ministry office for further action under Section 8(2) of the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984.

Yesterday, a team from the Home Ministry raided the museum at 11 a.m. before confiscating 13 copies of the Chinese version of the comics.

According to sources, the comics were confiscated after the Home Ministry banned them on Wednesday for attempting to promote communism and socialism ideologies as well as disseminating inaccurate and confusing information. — Bernama