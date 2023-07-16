Home ministry seizes unapproved copies of digital Quran, devices in Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Home Ministry (KDN) seized various electronic devices and electronic copies of the Quran worth RM61,890 from a commercial building in Kampung Seberang Takir near here.

KDN Enforcement and Control Division secretary Nik Yusaimi Yussof said the raid was carried out at 9.30 am by a team of enforcement officers from the Putrajaya headquarters and KDN office in Terengganu after monitoring the e-commerce platform for several days.

He said a man in his 30s, believed to be the owner of the site, was arrested to assist in the investigation.

Among the items seized were 28 memory cards with 12,041 films of various titles, 12 USB sticks with 12,000 films of various titles, a laptop, a hard drive with 2,000 films of various titles and 25 video players.

According to Nik Yusaimi, all of the seized items did not have a Certificate B under the Film Censorship Act 2002 and a permit from the Quran Printing, Licencing and Control Board (LPPPQ).-Bernama