PETALING JAYA: Malaysia should have tighter visa requirements to deter terrorist groups from Middle Eastern and African countries from using this country as a transit point, said Bukit Aman Special Branch Anti-Terrorism Division principal assistant director Datuk Ayub Khan Mydin Pitchay.

He said most foreign terrorists who used Malaysia as a transit point were of Arab and African nationality.

“Since they can enter the country without a visa, Malaysia becomes their first choice,” he said at a convention on financial crime and terrorism funding yesterday.

Ayub Khan urged the Home Ministry to tighten existing visa regulations. He pointed out that this was not a new issue as since 2013, police have arrested a total of 38 foreign terrorists who were transiting through the country.

“Some were charged in Malaysia while some were sent back.”

Last Friday, a US State Department report on terrorism named Malaysia as a “source and transit point” for terrorist groups like the Islamic State, Abu Sayyaf, Al-Qaeda and Jemaah Islamiyah.

On comments that the report made no mention of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), Ayub Khan said Malaysia has its own listing.

“We are a sovereign country, and we go through consistent protocols before terror groups are listed,” he said, adding that there were countries that still recognise LTTE as a terrorist group.

Ayub said police have opened 22 investigation papers on terrorism funding since 2016 that resulted in 19 convictions and three pending court cases.

He said transactions made by the convicted individuals were small sums of below RM2,000, but they were frequently channelled abroad.

Banks would monitor transactions for irregularities and would flag them and alert the authorities for action, he added.