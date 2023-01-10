Home Ministry vetting over 9,000 citizenship applications: Saifuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 9,539 citizenship applications are being considered by the government for approval as of September this year, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said the government through the Home Ministry was always committed to considering every citizenship application fairly and equitably.

Saifuddin Nasution said the granting of Malaysian citizenship to non-citizens is the highest award to be given and an exclusive right of the Federal Government that is not offered and given arbitrarily.

He said the government had also completed the draft Amendment to Part III of the Federal Constitution regarding citizenship, which would be presented to the Rulers’ Council this month.

“Also, today, I handed over the decision letters of citizen applications to 19 applicants,” he told a media conference after attending the MADANI KDN programme at the Bandar Tun Razak Sports Complex here today.

Saifuddin Nasution said the 19 applicants consisted of two categories, namely adopted children and naturalised residents.

“Naturalised status (the awarding of citizenship to non-citizens) is for those who have resided for decades in Malaysia and who had applied for citizenship numerous times but failed in their bids,” he said.

Saifuddin Nasution also said that the process of the constitutional amendment regarding citizenship was going on smoothly, and engagement sessions with stakeholders still going on.

“We are still gathering input and we hope to be able to present them in the next Parliament session.

“Under the Home Ministry, there are two amendments to be presented, namely regarding citizenship and drugs and abuse of substances under the National Anti-Drugs Agency,” he said.

Meanwhile, commenting on the Pertubuhan Prihatin Komuniti (GPPK) grant, Saifuddin Nasution said the government, through the Home Ministry, has allocated some RM20 million towards this purpose.

He said the grant would benefit some 2,000 resident associations registered under the Registrar of Societies, with RM10,000 allocated to each eligible association.

“It aims to strengthen the role of organisations in boosting involvement in various volunteering activities for community safety and also for disaster preparedness.

“As of September, a total of 1,635 applications were considered and today the GPPK grant was handed out to seven organisations,” he said.

The closing date for GPPK applications has also been extended to Oct 31, he added.

Also present at the event was the Prime Minister’s wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is also Bandar Tun Razak MP and Home Ministry secretary-general Datuk Ruji Ubi. - Bernama