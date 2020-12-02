Home Ministry views LTTE threat seriously - Hamzah

LARUT: All terrorist groups including the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) will be relentlessly opposed and completely eliminated, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin. (pix)

Hamzah who is also the Member of Parliament for Larut said that for that purpose, the government will use various legal provisions such as the Prevention of Crime Act (POCA) 1959 and the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA).

In response to media reports about a man claiming to be the commander-in-chief of the LTTE 2.0 terrorist group and had threatened to shoot Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador, Hamzah said appropriate action would be taken.

“How dare they threaten us? Our country has laws if they (the terrorist groups) say they are free to do anything. The LTTE is still listed as a terrorist group in our country.

“We will arrest and eliminate them for arbitrarily trying to do whatever they want in our country,” he told a press conference after presenting flood relief to residents of the Larut parliamentary constituency here, today.

Apart from threatening to shoot the IGP, the suspect also sent an email to the media claiming that he would attack the Royal Malaysia Police Headquarters in Bukit Aman and the Defence Ministry.

Hamzah, in the meantime, advised the police to be vigilant. -Bernama