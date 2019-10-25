Home Ministry were too quick to ban comic book, says Chow

GEORGE TOWN: Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow today said that the Home Ministry was too quick to ban the controversial “Belt and Road Initiative for Win Winism” comic book.

Chow said the authorities should look into the actual intent behind the publishing of the comic book before making the decision.

He said the book was published solely to help the general public who had little knowledge of China to understand the country’s progress to where it is at now as a global economic giant.

“The decision to ban the book was too quick ... the people who have (bought) it will not be able to finish reading it,” he told reporters here today.

The authorities had previously announced that some historians had been identified to assist in the investigation but the book had already been banned before the investigation is completed, he said.

“The Home Ministry should have studied the book thoroughly, but I am made to understand that they want to invite historians to assist, but the book is already banned, what help can be given out now?” he said.

He said with better understanding of China as one of the global economic giants, Malaysia could strengthen the bilateral relations and generate economic opportunities from the outcome of that good relationship.

On Wednesday, the Home Ministry announced a ban on the comic book because it promotes communism and socialism and its content could cause confusion.

Meanwhile, Chow, who is also Padang Kota assemblyman, said the state government had nothing to do with the Comic Cultural Museum at the Komtar building, owned by former DAP activist Dr Hew Kuan Yau.

He explained that the state government only supported in terms of the rental aspect as it viewed the opening of the museum in Komtar was in line with the state government’s efforts to upgrade Komtar. — Bernama