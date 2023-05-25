Home Ministry will not return LGBT themed Swatch watches, say sources

PETALING JAYA: The Home Ministry will stand its ground by not returning the confiscated rainbow-themed Swatch watches seized from 11 nationwide outlets in early May.

Several sources told Free Malaysia Today (FMT) today that the ministry will unlikely return the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) themed watches, coming under fire after the May 13 and May 14 raids.

The ministry takes a firm stand and has no plans to return the watches despite Swatch’s chief executive officer (CEO) Nick Hayek who had reportedly said that the company would take legal action to have the “Pride Collection” watches returned.

The raids were carried out under the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984 for the publication of materials that are deemed prejudicial to public order, morality, security, public or national interest.

It is understood that Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail had been briefed on the raids which was initiated after rock band Coldplay showed their support towards the movement.