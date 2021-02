PETALING JAYA: Home quarantine is allowed only for Covid-19 cases with mild symptoms, said Malaysian Medical Association president Prof Datuk Dr M. Subramaniam.

He said category 1 and 2 Covid-19 patients on home quarantine are required to report their status via the MySejahtera app and monitor themselves using the Home Assessment Tool provided by the Covid-19 Assessment Centre (CAC).

He said once they have completed the quarantine, they will be assessed by CAC.

“Those who have recovered will have their pink wristband removed and their quarantine officially ends.

“They can then resume their daily activities. However, some may need additional rest to gain strength.”

Subramaniam said once they have completed the 10-day quarantine and have recovered, they can be around family members again.

He said people must ensure they observe the standard operating procedures (SOP) in public places after recovering from Covid-19.

Families should strictly comply with the SOP when they are away from home so the family is protected, he added.

Subramaniam said building a strong immune system is important in the body’s defence against diseases.

He said a healthy diet of fresh, unprocessed food, sufficient intake of water, ample rest and regular exercise is key to maintaining a strong immune system.

“However, those recovering from illnesses should take time to gradually build up their strength and fitness.

“Daily moderate exposure to sunlight is also highly beneficial in strengthening the

immune system,” he said.

University of Malaya Epidemiology and Public Health Prof Sanjay Rampal said those who contract Covid-19 can spread the disease two days prior to onset symptoms and up to nine days after they show symptoms.

He said though the RT PCR tests can be positive up to 60 days after infection due to viral shedding, patients are not infectious after Day 10.

Sanjay said as such, these cases can go back to living normally. If they feel unwell

post-Covid, they should consult a doctor.

“It is important not to stigmatise patients who have recovered from Covid, by treating them differently,” he said.

Dr Helmy Haja Mydin of Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur said if you have been quarantined at home after being diagnosed with Covid-19, then you can consider yourself lucky as it has done little damage to you.

“By default, only those with Category 1 (no symptoms) or Category 2 (mild symptoms) Covid-19 can be quarantined at home,”

Helmy said.

“The quarantine period of 10 days is set because by Day 10, the risk of the patient being contagious is extremely low.”

Helmy said they can go back to their normal activities and do not need to take additional precautions.

He said if the quarantine took place at a quarantine centre, the patient would only be released once a healthcare worker has deemed the patient not to be contagious. This means they can go home immediately with minimal risk to others.

Helmy said patients with Category 1 and 2 rarely have any long-term issues or impact but may sometimes feel lethargic.

He said no specific supplements are required to improve the immune system as a healthy diet and exercise are recommended.