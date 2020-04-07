Home-quarantined patients relocated to Pusat Giat Mara quarantine centre

LABUAN: Home-quarantined patients under supervision and observation here will be transferred to the newly-set up quarantine centre at the Pusat Giat Mara Kg Rancha-Rancha from this afternoon.

It is Labuan’s second gazetted quarantine centre, to be managed by the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM), and has the capacity of accommodating 125 beds.

Labuan Natural Disaster Management Committee chairman Dr Fary Akmal Osman said approximately 2, 000 people had been placed under Home Surveillance Order for 14 days.

“These patients who are classified as at low risk will somehow be transferred to the quarantine centre as we cannot afford to have a new cluster or having their family members with low immune system to be infected,“ he said to reporters after receiving 1, 000 pieces of face masks from Labuan China Construction Bank (CCB) for Labuan front liners at the Wisma Perbadanan Labuan here today.

Fary said a total of 50 patients of the first phase would be transferred in stages with 12 of them to go first today.

“We are still waiting for more beds to be donated by financial industry players to help equip the centre with necessary facilities so that we can transfer more patients as soon as possible,“ she said.

Fary disclosed a total of 94 patients under supervision and observation are being quarantined at the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) opposite the Labuan Hospital.

“Of the number, 66 are men and the remaining are women...among them, there are two teenagers aged 12 (boy) and 15 (girl) who are also undergoing supervision at the centre,“ she said.

Fary said Labuan needs at least four quarantine centres, with two more to be set up soon.

A total of 28 patients under investigation (PUI) are being quarantined at the Labuan Hospital.

Labuan recorded 12 cumulative cases with two of them discharged on March 29. — Bernama