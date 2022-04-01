Home vaccination for people with disabilities: ProtectHealth

KUALA LUMPUR: As an effort to widen access and expedite the rate of vaccination, ProtectHealth Corporation Sdn. Bhd. is cooperating with related non-governmental organisations for its Home Vaccination programme for people with disabilities (PwD) since June 2021.

ProtectHealth chief executive officer Datuk Dr. Anas Alam Faizli said apart from the Home Vaccination programme, ProtectHealth is also conducting several other programmes for those in need of special assistance such as drive-though Vaccination Centre (PPV), outreach vaccination programme and to ensure PPV under ProtectHealth is equipped with PwD friendly facilities.

“The Home Vaccination programme is an initiative of the government to extend and expedite the booster dose before the fully vaccinated certificate is withdrawn from vaccine recipients who did not obtain their booster shots by March 31 2022.

“Apart from that, all programmes introduced initially were aimed at achieving the maximum vaccination for groups who are bedridden.

“They included the homeless, undocumented foreigners, Orang Asli and rural residents to ensure no one is left behind from getting Covid-19 vaccination,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said Protecthealth also advised the people to enhance their protection from Covid-19 virus by getting the booster dose especially during Ramadan by making use of the programmes provided.

Members of the public with PwDs at home, who have yet to obtain vaccine and booster shots should contact hotline 1700-811-007 daily from 9 am - 5 pm or text via WhatsApp to +6012-6787911 and a response would be given in one to three days. — Bernama