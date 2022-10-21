Homeless man charged with murdering senior ciitizen

IPOH: A one-armed man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today in connection with the death of a homeless senior citizen last Sunday.

No plea was recorded from the accused, Chin Ling Sin, 51, after the charge was read out before Magistrate Jesseca Daimis as the case, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, is under the High Court’s jurisdiction.

Chin, who is also homeless, was charged with murdering Leong Chow Wah, 67, at a lane near the Ming Court Restaurant, No 36 Jalan Leong Sin Nam here between 4.50 am and 5.50 am last on Oct 16.

He faced the death sentence if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor Fatimah Hannah Abd Wahab prosecuted, while Chin was unrepresented.

The court set Dec 16 for mention. - Bernama