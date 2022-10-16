Homeless man found dead in Ipoh alley

IPOH: An elderly man, believed to be homeless, was found dead in an alley near Jalan Leong Sin Nam here early this morning.

It is understood that the police received information about the incident involving the 68-year-old victim at 5.20 this morning.

The victim is believed to have been assaulted and the police arrested the suspect who is also homeless, aged 51, shortly after.

Perak police chief Datuk Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri when contacted by Bernama confirmed the incident and that a statement would be issued soon. The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

A Bernama check at the scene of the incident this morning found that there were still traces of blood in the lane believed to belong to the victim.

A woman who works at a nearby restaurant, who decline to be named, said she heard noises of people fighting while preparing food at about 5 am.

“I went out to see the commotion and called the police to get help for the victim who is usually seen sleeping around this area,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Yusri, in a statement, said the suspect was remanded for seven days, from today, to assist in the investigation.

He said a preliminary examination of the victim’s body found that there were injury marks on the chin and both hands and the body was sent to the Forensic Department of the Raja Permaisuri Hospital Bainun, Ipoh, for post-mortem. - Bernama