Homeless man who assaulted woman in Klang nabbed

PETALING JAYA: Police have arrested a homeless man suspected of assaulting a woman in Klang on May 18, leaving her with a fractured nose and numerous bruises.

North Klang district police chief ACP Vijaya Rao Samachulu said the suspect, arrested at Bandar Baru Klang yesterday, has 16 criminal records, including drug offenses.

According to a report by Utusan Malaysia, the suspect, in his 40s, tested positive for drugs and was being investigated for attempted robbery.

The case came to light after the homeless man tried to rob her when she was walking alone to the Centre Point building in Klang.

The suspect initially pushed the woman until she fell and punched the victim’s face and head before escaping.