Homemade ‘water barrel’ raft used to help evacuate flood victims’

SEPANG: A raft made of water barrels initially meant to transfer personal belongings during the recent floods was given an additional function as a rescue raft to evacuate almost 100 residents of Kampung Sri Tanjung, Dengkil.

Built by a group of young people from the village, the raft is made of four large water barrels as its base, a discarded door and woods turned into seats and bamboo sticks as oars, as well as wire as fasteners.

Muhammad Azrul Hisyam Mazlan, 26, said the idea to build the raft came when the floodwaters began to rise in the village last Saturday (Dec 18), so he and his friends thought they had to do something to salvage their personal belongings including motorcycles.

“Initially, we decided to make it for ourselves but after seeing how the residents were stranded in their own homes without any access to the main road, we decided to use the raft to ferry them to safety,” he said when met at Kampung Sri Tanjung, here, today.

Muhammad Azrul who works at the Sepang Municipal Council, said it took him one hour to build the raft which could sit a maximum of six people.

He said he and his friends, all swimmers, took turns in using the raft to evacuate the flood victims, especially the aged and children to the relief centre (PPS) at Sekolah Rendah Agama Kampung Ahmad Razali, Dengkil while waiting for help to arrive.

The raft was also used to deliver food and bottles of mineral water to the victims, he added.

Dengkil is among the areas affected by the floods which started last Saturday and Bernama found that the flood water level in areas such as Taman Permata and Kampung Semarang still not showing signs of receding while the residents have already started to clean up their homes in the locations where the water has subsided. - Bernama